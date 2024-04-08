95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN…. 04/08/2024….. Daughtry…. Buckcherry…. Motley Crue….

Source: YouTube

Daughtry, who performed a special intimate set here at Gurnee Mills a week ago today, has released a music video for the band’s latest single “Pieces”. Chris has been very vocal on how personal the new song is to him, haven written it shortly after the loss of his mother and daughter.

Buckcherry’s self tilted debut album turns 25 this year and the group plans on celebrating the anniversary of it through 2025. This past Saturday, founding frontman Josh Todd started a series on the band’s website and socials titled “The Story Behind The Song And Album” giving fans an insight on what it took to make the album. The series will continue for the next few months.

And finally, news out of the Motley Crue camp is that they have some new tunes that they have working on, and according to Nikki Sixx, it’s not going to be your typical Crue. The bassist says that people who have heard it describe it as a “powerful cross between country and hip hop”! Don’t know what to think about that!! Maybe they can write a song titled “The Devil Went Down To Compton”! Just Sayin”!