95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN…. 04/04/2024…. Lzzy Hale… Tool…. Rockfest…..

Source: YouTube

Lzzy Hale has been announced as the temporary singer for Skid Row this spring after the departure of frontman Eric Gronwall, who left the band to focus on his health. Hale will be performing four shows with the group in May and June, but says that she will more than likely be playing other dates as well.

Tool is a band that doesn’t put out new music at a fast pace, but Maynard James Keenan says it’s getting better. In a recent interview Keenan said the band is on the “same page” about working “more efficiently”, also stating that that the band “can’t drag this out another 14 years”.

And finally, Rock Fest in Cadott, Wisconsin says it will end it’s ‘non-moshing’ policy and set up a ‘designated moshing zone’ this year. Moshing will be allowed at the festival’s Budweiser stage, but there will still be a few rules in place for everyone’s safety.