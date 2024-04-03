95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN…. 04/03/2024…. Black Veil Brides…. Linkin Park… Heart/Cheap Trick….

Source: YouTube

Black Veil Brides will be supporting the American Red Cross on the band’s upcoming U.S. “Bleeders” tour by hosting a virtual blood drive. Fans going to the show can present their proof of a blood donation to the American Red Cross through e-mail, donation photo, sticker, etc…and when they visit the bands merchandise booth, they will receive an exclusive merch package that will include a signed poster, pin and patch.

Jay Gordon, who fronts the band Orgy, might have “let the cat out of the bag” during a recent interview about Linkin Park’s future plans. According to Jay, (who has worked with the Linkin Park since their start), stated that he heard the band is currently working on new music with a female singer.

And finally, if you are a fan of Heart or Cheap Trick…the two groups announced a fall 2024 tour that will kick off September 26th with them making a stop at the Allstate Arena on May 17th and the Fiserv Forum on August 15th.