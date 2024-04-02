95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 04/02/2024…. Joe Satriani/Steve Vai…. Kid Rock…. The Black Keys…..

Source: YouTube

Joe Satriani and Steve Vai have released an official video for the first of their three-part collaboration track titled, “The Sea Of Emotion”. The video recalls the beginning of the two guitar players 50-year long friendship and takes you on a trip back to the ’70’s.

Kid Rock is the latest musician to go after Ticketmaster and how they go about things. In a recent podcast, Rock called Ticketmaster a “monopoly”, adding “There’s no reason to make this much money.” He also said that they aren’t doing enough to prevent bots and scalpers, and that the government should be more involved.

And finally, The Black Keys have announced the “International Players Tour” in support of their upcoming album, “Ohio Players”. The 31 date trek kicks off on the 17th of September, with the band making a stop at the United Center on Thursday, November 7th.