95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 03/20/2024…. Limp Bizkit… Maynard James Keenan…. A Day To Remember….

Source: YouTube

Limp Bizkit closed out last weekends Lollapalooza in Argentina playing an 11-song set in front of close to 100,000 people and have shared some crazy from-the-stage footage of their performance that has already surpassed one-million views in just a day. The video clip shows the ecstatic crowd singing along to opening song “Break Stuff” while continuously jumping up and down.

Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan took to his social media sharing a post of him and Mike Tyson the other day. Come to find out, the 57-year-old Tyson has been training at a gym that Keenan is the co-founder of to get ready for his fight against Jake Paul in Texas on July 20th.

And finally, A Day To Remember have just announced a 2024 North American tour that will kick off on June 6th. The “Least Anticipated Album Tour” will have The Story So Far and Four Year Strong as the openers with tickets going on sale this Friday. You can see them when they make a stop at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island in Chicago on Thursday, July 25th.