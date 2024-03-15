95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 03/15/2024….. Jay Weinberg…. The Dillinger Escape Plan…. Summerfest….

Source: YouTube

Former Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg played his first show as the new drummer for Suicidal Tendencies the other night. The gig took place in Japan, about a week after Weinberg announced that he was officially joining the group.

If you are a fan of The Dillinger Escape Plan…they have announced a few reunion shows with original singer Dimitri Minakakis. Minakakis who left the group back in 2001 on good terms to concentrate on family life and working full-time on graphic arts and design, will join the band when they headline at The Salt Shed Outdoor Fairgrounds in Chicago on Saturday, August 24th.

And finally, Summerfest which will kick off on July 20th at the lakefront in downtown Milwaukee, have announced that they will unveil more than 140 musical acts all at once on their website at 6am this coming Thursday. The ‘Big Gig’ has already announced seven of the nine headliners for it’s biggest stage, the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, with one of them being Buckcherry, Seether, and Motley Crue playing the 21st of June.