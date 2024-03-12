95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 03/12/2024…. Nicko McBrain…. 311…. Staind/Breaking Benjamin….

Source: YouTube

Iron Maiden’s Nicko McBrain was part of a once in a lifetime ordeal in London this past weekend. The drummer took to the stage at Royal Albert Hall to jam out some Maiden classics with The Bands of His Majesty’s Royal Marines. They performed a medley of “The Trooper”, “Wasted Years”, and “Run to the Hills”.

The band 311 have announced that they will be hitting the road this summer. The band posted on their social media that they are “stoked to be back on the road” bringing along AWOLNATION and Neon Trees in support. You can see 311 when they play The Salt Shed on Sunday July 21st in Chicago.

And finally, while we are are on the topic of bands announcing tours….Staind and Breaking Benjamin announced yesterday that they will be embarking on a co-headlining tour this fall with Daughtry opening up. If you would like to check it out…the bands will be making a stop at Tinley Park on Saturday September 14th. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10am.