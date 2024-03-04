95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN…. 03/04/2024….. Godsmack/Brad Whitford…. Alice Cooper…. Zakk Wylde….

Source: YouTube

Aerosmith guitarist Brad Whitford made a surprise appearance during a recent show with Godsmack in Nashville. Whitford joined the band on stage for a cover of Aerosmith’s “Dream On” and the Beatles’ “Come together”. It reminds me of the first time I saw Aerosmith when I was 12 and Jon Bon Jovi came out on their encore to do a Beatles cover.

Alice Cooper got quite the honor recently, (if you want to look at it it that way). A fossil of new and unknown species of worm was recently discovered in Denmark by a ‘Metal Head’ who is a huge Alice Cooper fan named Jesper…sorry can’t pronounce the last name …so I won’t even try. Anyways… he named the worm “Serpula alicecooperi”. I guess being named after a worm is better than being named after a SNAKE!!

And finally, who would have thought that guitar shredder Zakk Wylde almost became a member of Guns N’ Roses? Well it just so happens, back in 95′ he was jamming with the band, but things didn’t pan out, which led him to start Black Label Society.