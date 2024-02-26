95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN…. 02/26/2024…. Linkin Park…. Zakk Wylde…. Rage Against The Machine….

Source: YouTube

Linkin Park is releasing their first greatest hits album titled “Papercuts(Singles Collection 2000-2023)”. The record, that will drop on April 12th, will have 20 of the band’s greatest hits, including an unheard track that was released on Friday called “Friendly Fire” that never made it on the band’s final album.

Zakk Wylde says that he is open to making new music with his Pantera bandmates, but only under one condition. In a recent interview, Wylde said that it if they were to record some new songs that there is no way he would want it to be called Pantera, stating that Pantera is Phil…Dimebag…Rex.. and Vinnie Paul and at the moment it’s not a priority and he is just enjoying being out on the road with the band celebrating what the four of them created.

And finally, Rage Against The Machine bassist Tim Commerford says that he’s not exactly sure what’s up with drummer Brad Wilk announcing the bands break-up recently. He also said that he doesn’t get involved with the drama, and that because he is just the bass player, he is the low man on the totem pole. The other members haven’t addressed a break-up publicly….so I guess we will see what happens.