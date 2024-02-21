95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN…. 02/21/2024….. Linkin Park… Bullet For My Valentine/Trivium…. Metallica….

Source: YouTube

It looks like Linkin Park will be releasing a new song soon that was originally supposed to be on their last studio album “One More Light”. Back in 2020 the band said that the song “Friendly Fire” was mixed and ready to go, which never happened. But now the group has been teasing the song and posting images of the unreleased song on their Instagram account.

Bullet For My Valentine and Trivium are also teasing something online, sparking excitement among fans. The two bands have each posted nine pics to their feeds that make up the the album covers for “The Poison” and “Ascendency”. All the photo’s have been posted at the same time by both groups making fans think that they are planning something soon together.

And finally, come to find out, a Norwegian metalhead holds the Guinness World Record for the most tattoo’s of the same band. Tom Englebrecht, who is 33 and lives in Norway holds the record for having a total of 43 Metallica tattoos on his body. Now that I know, I’m gonna get ahold of Guinness to let them know about the 69 tattoo’s I have of Culture Club. Hey I was young and dumb!