95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN…. 02/16/2024…. Nickelback…. Breaking Benjamin…. Brent Smith….

Nickelback have announced that a feature-length documentary telling the bands story will hit the “Big Screen” for two nights next month. The 90-minute film which goes by the name ‘Hate To Love: Nickelback’ takes you through the journey of the group and their rise to the top, along with the hatred that came along with it. The movie will be available to watch for two nights only in select theatres on March 27th and March 30th.

Breaking Benjamin wants fans to know that the band is currently hard at work writing new music for their new studio album. Guitarist Jason Rauch says that the band is definitely recording, but that it has been taking a little longer than usual because of their hectic touring schedule, and that since they haven’t had a new album since 2018, the band wants to make this one a special one and not rush it.

Orlando Magic took on the Oklahoma City Thunder Wednesday night, and not only did the Magic have a special ceremony to retire Shaquille O’Neal’s number, but fans got a special treat when Shinedown’s Brent Smith sang the National Anthem before the game. Smith shared the video on his Instagram, also congratulating Shaq and saying what an honor it was to be there.