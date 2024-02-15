95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN…. 02/15/2024…. Kittie… Godsmack…. Helmet….

Source: YouTube

Canadian all girl metal group Kittie announced back in November that they were working on a new studio LP and yesterday released their first song in 13 years with a video to go along with it. The video titled “Eyes Wide Open” serves as a testament to Kittie’s raw intensity that brought them to the spotlight 25 years ago.

Godsmack let fans know last year that after the release of the bands latest album ” Lighting Up The Sky” that it would be their final studio album, but in a new interview with Sully Erna, the singer admitted that he was not comfortable saying that “you can never say never, and that he is not quite sure what the future holds when it comes to writing new music”, but as of now the band wants to just honor their catalog of hits on tour.

And finally, Helmet have announced a spring 2024 North American tour with support from fellow New York City Hardcore Punk band Cro-Mags. Tickets go on sale tomorrow with them making a stop at Bottom Lounge in Chicago on Monday, April 15th.