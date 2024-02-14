95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN….02/14/2024…. Pear Jam…. Daughtry… Taylor Swift/Kanye West….

Source: YouTube

Pearl Jam have dropped the title track off their new album that will be released on April 19th called “Dark Matter”. In support of the bands upcoming LP, they have also announced a global tour this year, hitting nine countries and twenty five cities, including two shows at Wrigley Field, one on August 29th and the other on August 31st.

A “Big Ole” congratulations goes out to Daughtry this week. The band have hit the number one spot on Billboards Active Rock Chart with their song “Artificial”. The song is the group’s first number one single in 15 years. By the way… (if you didn’t know)… Daughtry debuted the song acoustically for the first time ever here in the WIIL Rock studio’s.

And finally, Brandon Marshall, who used to play for the Denver Bronco’s, stated in a recent podcast, that he believes that Kanye West was removed from the Super Bowl Sunday because of a request by Taylor Swift. He stated that, in his opinion, West pulled up to the ‘Big Game’, bought a ticket that placed him right in front of Swift’s booth so that every time the camera panned to Taylor, he would be shown on the big screen as well. Marshall goes on saying that Taylor got so pissed that she made a call and the next thing you know, Kanye was gone.