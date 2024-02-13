95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN…. 02/14/2024…. Jelly Roll…. Rob Zombie…. AC/DC….

Jelly Roll was just announced that he will be taking part in season 22 of ‘American Idol’ this year. The singer who has been open about his past struggles with addiction, will be taking part in the show as a mentor to some of the contestants. The show which is being filmed in Hawaii, will launch it’s first episode on February 18th.

If you happen to be a fan of Rob Zombie films, you might want to get a hold of the audio for his directorial debut of ‘House of 1000 Corpses’ that is being released on vinyl come April. The record will include both the film’s soundtrack, and all it’s dialogue and sound.

And finally, AC/DC have just announced that they will hitting the road for the first time in eight years. Unfortunately, it is a 21 trek through Europe this summer, but when or if they announce a tour here in the states, we will be the first to let you know.