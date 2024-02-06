95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN….. 02/06/2024…. Kerry King…. Metallica…. Bruce Springsteen….

Source: YouTube

Kerry King is back at it after Slayer called it quits awhile back with a debut album titled “From Hell I Rise” that will hit shelves on May 17th. Joining King on the LP are Death Angel singer Mark Osegueda, longtime Slayer drummer Paul Bostaph, former HellYeah bassist Kyle Sanders, and ex- Machinehead guitarist Phil Demmel. You can get check out his new track “Idle Hands” over at 95 WIIL Rock.com.

Metallica won a Grammy Sunday night for the “Best Metal Performance” in LA…. Besides Metallica, other acts that won a Grammy are not worth mentioning.

And finally, Bruce Springsteen lost his 98 year old mother last week, and the “Boss” would like you to get out there and dance in honor of her. The call to dance ‘in lieu of flowers” was included in the family’s obituary for his mama, and said find “a little rock and roll bar and go out and dance.”