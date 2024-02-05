95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN…. 02/05/2024…. Beartooth…. Darius Rucker…. Aston ‘Family Man’ Barrett….

Source: YouTube

Beartooth has shared a quick five-minute documentary called “Below The Surface”. In the film singer Caleb Shomo shares his struggles and reveals how the pandemic inspired the band’s 2021 album “Below” and how their follow-up, 2023’s “The Surface” reflects his journey towards self-improvement and positive change.

Country artist Darius Rucker just recently got popped in Tennessee for being in the possession of shrooms during a traffic stop. Rucker, who some of you may know better as the lead singer of Hootie and the Blowfish was taken to jail and released on a $10,500 bond. It you would like to help pay off his ticket, you can see him this summer when he and his old bandmates in the “Blowfish” get back together playing the Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre on August 9th and then the following evening at Alpine Valley.

And finally, Aston ‘Family Man’ Barrett died this past weekend at the age of 77 after a long battle with medical issues. Barrett was the longtime bass player and bandleader for Bob Marley& The Wailers. I’m surprised he made it that long considering he got his nickname “Family Man” after fathering 41 kids.