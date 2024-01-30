95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN…. 01/30/2024…. Journey…. Charlie Benante/Carla Harvey… Freaks On Parade Tour…..

Source: YouTube

Journey slightly changed their lyrics to the song “Don’t Stop Believin'” during the halftime show for the NFC Championship between Lions and the 49er’s. Journey who actually formed in the bay area over 50 years ago, changed the lyrics from “just a city boy, born and raised in South Detroit” to born and raised in San Francisco.” It was kind of hard to notice with all the Lions fans screaming the original words.

Anthrax and Pantera drummer Charlie Benante and Butcher Babies singer Carla Harvey are going to “tie the knot”. Benante popped the question to Harvey this past weekend while the two were attending a U2 show in Vegas.

And finally, Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper are going to continue their ‘Freaks On Parade’ tour in 2024. The two acts have added 21 more dates in August and September, with opening acts Ministry and Filter. The tour will kick off August 20th with them making a stop in Milwaukee on Tuesday, August 27th at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater. Tickets for the shows go on sale this Friday at 10am.