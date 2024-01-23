95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 01/23/2024…. Papa Roach/Chris Daughtry…. Travis Barker…. The Black Crowes….

Source: YouTube

Papa Roach have just released a live version of their hit “Scars” from the band’s EP “Leave A Light On (Talk Away The Dark)”. The tune was recorded on the band’s Nashville stop during their “Revolutions Live” tour and features a surprise appearance by Chris Daughtry.

Travis Barker took to social media the other day with a one-minute video of him attempting to sling diapers into a basket on the other side of the room at his sons nursery, and now the Blink-182 drummer is getting crap (no pun intended by the way) from critics who watched the clip. One person slammed him for his parenting skills after he finally made a basket then gave his baby a kiss, saying “Man! Your hands are dirty from the diapers!” Another wrote, “Wait till one explodes and you get gel and (other goodies) everywhere”. Personally, it sounds like something I would do, or maybe have in the past.

And finally, fresh off the heels of announcing their first album in 15 years titled “Happiness Bastards”, the Black Crowes have now announced a 35 city tour in North America and Europe to support the LP. One of the stops will be at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago on Friday, April 19th, with tickets going on sale this Friday.