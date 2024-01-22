95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN… 01/22/2024…. Jimmy Fallon/Green Day…. Asking Alexandria…. Sleep Token….

Source: YouTube

Jimmy Fallon and Green Day had a nice little surprise last week for New Yorkers at the Rockefeller Center subway station. The band along with Fallon, departed a train in complete disguise, wearing wigs, fake beards and mustaches as they went on over to a spot that had instruments already set up to jam out Bad Company’s “Feel Like Making Love”. After a crowd gathered around, Jimmy let everyone know who they really were, as they pulled off their costumes and played 5 original Green Day songs for the over ecstatic crowd.

Asking Alexandria founding member Ben Bruce took to social media to let fans know that he is exiting the band. The guitarist cited that he wants to dedicate the rest of his life to his family and wishes the band the best of luck.

And finally, Sleep Token have announced a North American tour that will start in the spring. You can check them out in Chicago when they play two shows at The Salt Shed, one on Wednesday, May 15th and the other the following night, on the 16th.