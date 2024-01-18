95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 01/18/2024…. The Smashing Pumpkins…. Sublime…. Green Day….

The Smashing Pumpkins have received more than 10,000 applications for a new guitarist to replace longtime member Jeff Schroeder who left the group back in October. The Pumpkins advertised the position earlier this month and encouraged anyone interested to apply. The band says that currently, there are 8 people working full-time to review each and every applicant. I’m thinking a urine test for drugs might be a great way to weed some of the applicants out…just sayin’.

Sublime who played their first show back in December with Jakob Nowell, who happens to be the son of original vocalist and guitar player, Bradley Nowell, who past away in 1996, have decided to keep him on board as the bands frontman. Sublime are scheduled to play at this years Coachella Festival and will announce more shows to come for the year of 2024.

And finally, Green Day are heading out on the road to support their new album ‘Saviors’ that will be hitting shelves tomorrow. But that’s not it… Green Day just announced that they will be playing 1994’s ‘Dookie’ and 2004’s ‘American Idiot’ in full on each stop, along with an additional good 45 minutes of other tracks. You can check them out at Wrigley Field on August 13th, with The Linda Lindas, Rancid, and The Smashing Pumpkins.