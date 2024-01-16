95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 01/16/2024…. The Black Crowes…. Creed… Hardy…..

Source: YouTube

The Black Crowes will be releasing a new album titled “Happiness Bastards” in March and have released the first single off of it called “Wanting And Waiting”. This will be the band’s first full-length album of new music in over 15 years.

Scott Stapp, who just got back with his old bandmates in Creed and are ready to embark on their ‘Summer of 99’ tour was recently asked about the possibility of hearing some new music from the group. According to the frontman, he stated that him and guitarist Mark Tremonti were together a couple days ago doing some secret thing that he can’t share at the moment, but says it will be awesome!

And finally, Hardy, who had to take a break from touring last year to get his mindset back after a tour bus accident that happened a year prior, is back at it. The country slash rocker artist just released a new song called “Quit!” and has announced a new tour coming up. You can check him out this summer as he hits the Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre on Saturday, July 27th.