95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 01/12/2024…. Trans-Siberian Orchestra…. David Draiman…. Bon Scott…..

T.S.O. who just finished up their winter tour of “The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve- The Best of TSO and more”, spread some holiday cheer with a total of $1 million in donations to local charities across the country. Keeping to late founder Paul O’ Neill’s vision to spread holiday joy and support to communities in need, the band committed a $1 for every ticket sold during 104 shows in 62 cities.

Disturbed’s David Draiman who has been very open about his recent divorce and the depression it caused him last year, seems to be in a better place now. The 50 year old singer took to his social media media posting a picture of his new 28 year old crush, who happens to be an American swimsuit model that appears as Miss January in Australia’s 2024 Playboy calendar. It’s gotta be rough being a rockstar!!

And finally, last Tuesday, a bunch of musicians and comedians got together in Hollywood to celebrate the life of AC/DC’s Bon Scott. Among the performers were Anthrax’s Scott Ian, Slayer’s Dave Lombardo, Foo Fighters Josh Freese, and Mike Inez of Alice In Chains.