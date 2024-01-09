95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 01/09/2024…. New Years Day…. Rob Halford…. Maynard James Keenan

Source: YouTube

New Years Day have shared a new song titled ” I Still Believe”. The track is taken from the group’s fifth studio album, “Half Black Heart”, which will hit shelves on the first of March. The song was actually the first track written for the record back in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rob Halford just reached a major milestone in his life. The 72 year old Judas Priest front man sent out a video message on Saturday celebrating 38 years of sobriety, thanking his higher power, family, friends, metal maniacs, and his sponsor Bob, who presented him with his commemorative coin.

And finally, there is one rocker you might not want to mess with! Come to find out… Tool’s Maynard James Keenan was just congratulated over the weekend for earning his black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.