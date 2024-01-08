95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN…..01/08/2023…. Corey Taylor…. Smashing Pumpkins…. Bring Me The Horizon….

Source: YouTube

In a month, Corey Taylor was to embark on a North American solo tour to support his new album CMF2, but has now pulled the plug on it. Taylor announced on Friday that he will cancelling the tour because of mental and physical health that has been breaking the singer down. He did not elaborate on his health issues, but did state that anyone that purchased tickets will get a full refund.

Smashing Pumpkins are accepting applications for any guitar players that want to fill the shoes of the band’s latest guitarist, Jeff Schroeder, who left the band back in October. The Pumpkins took to their Instagram account, letting serious musicians know that the position is open to any interested candidates, and to send a resume to [email protected]. Sounds like a good gig to me…. I might just apply!!!

And finally… Bring Me The Horizon have a ne album dropping next year titled “Post Human; NeX Gen”. So as promised they dropped a new single last Friday called “Koo Aid”.