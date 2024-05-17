95 WIIL ROCK BREAK DOWN 05/17/2024…. Weezer…. Giovannie… Lorna Shore….

Source: YouTube

Weezer are back at it to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the bands ‘Blue Album’, and to promote the their upcoming tour, they made an appearance on Kelly Clarkson’s daytime talk show. Clarkson was so pumped up that she ended up performing with the band as they played their hit…”Say It Ain’t So!”

Giovannie and the Hired Guns announced that they are cancelling some shows for their upcoming tour. Come to find out, frontman Giovannie Yanez has checked himself into rehab! The band took to their social media to express the support they have for their brother and are proud that he is taking the proper steps to get better.

And finally, Lorna Shore have announced a North American Tour coming up this fall. The band will be out on the road playing their latest album , “Pain Remains” in it’s entirety on the tour. You can see them when they hit the Radius in Chicago on Tuesday, October 22nd.