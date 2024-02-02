95 WIIL ROCK BREADOWN…. 02/02/2024…. John 5…. Nita Strauss…. Papa Roach….

Source: YouTube

John 5 kicked off his first solo tour since joining Motley Crue a few days ago and if you plan on going this Sunday to 1175 in Kansasville to see the six string shredder, get on over to 95 WIIL Rock.com and check out “5’s” eight-minute medley of Crue classics from the Vegas show a few days back.

NASCAR has announced that Nita Strauss will perform the National Anthem prior to the 2024 Busch Light Clash this Sunday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. This is the third-annual Busch Light Clash and is the NASCAR Cup Series season-opening exhibition featuring the sport’s top stars.

And finally, Jacoby Shaddix says that 2025 is going to be a big year for Papa Roach. In a recent interview Jacoby said that the band is working on a bunch of new music right now, but that come 25′ the group has a book coming out, and along with new music, they will also be out on tour to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their first album “Infest”.