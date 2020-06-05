95 WIIL ROCK AND MILLER LITE PRESENT THE 5:01 CLUB PARTY!
OUR FIRST CHANCE TO GET BACK TOGETHER!
JESSE OAKS BEER GARDEN IS OPEN! We will see you there this Friday at 5:01. On Old Gages Lake Road in Gages Lake.
Hear our conversation about how Jesse Oaks is doing social distancing at our 5:01 Club Party HERE.
MILLER LITE ON SPECIAL… ALUMINUM PINTS FOR $3.75
Come have a shot of MALORT with us and wash it down with a cold Miller Lite! If we can survive Malort… we can survive ANYTHING!
Jesse Oaks has the following guidelines in place for the safety of their employees and you:
Patio Seating:
- Tables will be seated first come first served. Reservations are currently not accepted.
- You must see host/hostess to be seated.
- While waiting to be seated, please remain 6’ apart
- We will let you know when you’re table is ready or text if not immediately available
- State guidelines suggests masks to be worn while not at table
- Parties will be sat at tables appropriate for guest count i.e. 4 guests to a 4 person table, 5-6 guests to a 6 person table. Please ensure all guests arrive at time of seating
- No more than 6 people at a table
- No dogs at this time
- Children must remain at table with adult at all times. Playground and sand areas are closed for playing
- Inside and outside bars are not available to customers. All purchases must be made with server for your table
- We encourage credit card or exact change. Limit split checks to two credit cards
- Draft beer and HD Bloody Mary’s will not be available at this time
- Breakfast Friday-Sunday available until noon
- Time limits for seating is not enforced as long as purchases continue to be made.
- ATM is available through front bar door (carry out door)
- Condiments will be made available on request.
- Menus will be limited to help ensure streamline processing of food.
The Jesse Oaks management & staff thank you for your understanding and helping us stay compliant and safe during this time. Please be patient with us as we adapt to these uncharted waters with State mandated guidelines.
IF YOU ARE SICK, STAY HOME