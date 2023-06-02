6/02/23 Avenged Sevenfold…. Judas Priest…. Disturbed….

Back in February, Avenged Sevenfold informed their fans that they were victims of a hacker who appeared to use AI to announce a pair of festival cancelations. Come to find out M. Shadows just opened up and revealed that it was an intentional ploy from the band themselves to get some promotion for their new album that drops today, and that there wasn’t actually any hackers sabotaging them.

Richie Faulkner from Judas Priest has confirmed that Rob Halford has finally finished laying down the tracks for their new album coming out. All that needs to be done now is the mixing and mastering of the follow up to their 2018′[s “Firepower” album.

And finally, Disturbed’s David Draiman recently had a tumor removed from his right arm the other week, and shared to to his fans that he was pretty scared, but found out that the tumor was benign and that he does not have cancer.