6/01/23 Alice Cooper…. Pretty Wreckless… Steel Panther….

Shock rocker Alice Cooper says that retirement is not in his vocabulary. According to the 75 year old singer, he stated that he is living his dreams to the fullest, and if there comes a day that nobody shows up to one of his shows, then he will give it some thought.

Pretty Wreckless singer Taylor Momsen confirmed recently that her and her bandmates are having the time of their life right now and are in the process of recording a new album. The Pretty Wreckless will be performing, not one, but two shows on July 7th at Milwaukee’s Summerfest. The first one will be at the Am Fam House stage at 4pm, and then they will be hitting the Miller Lite Oasis Stage at 10:15.

And finally, Steel Panther made an appearance on America’s Got Talent this past Tuesday to tease the new season of the show that is heading in to it’s 18th year., by performing “Eyes of a Panther” from their 2009 debut, Feel the Steel.