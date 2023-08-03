ROCK REPORT 08/03/2023 Mammoth WVH…. I.C.P. …. P.O.D. ….

Source: YouTube

Mammoth WVH has released a music video for “I’m Alright”. The track which appears on the band’s upcoming sophomore album titled “Mammoth II”, features a guitar solo from his uncle, (and no it isn’t Alex Van Halen), it’s actually his mother Valerie Bertinelli’s brother Patrick Bertinelli, with Wolfgang’s mama actually making a cameo appearance in the video. The new album drops tomorrow, with Mammoth hitting the road shortly after making a stop in Chicago at the Vic Theatre on Thursday November 9th. Nita Strauss will be the opener.

Insane Clown Posse member Shaggy 2 Dope had to cancel a couple of shows for his “Dark Carnival” tour recently because a brutal accident that him and his crew got into while on the road. Thankfully everyone survived with a few bumps and bruises as their trailer flipped over on the side of the highway. But according to Shaggy, Juggalo’s need not worry, because the show will go on in a day or two.

And finally, P.O.D. vocalist Sonny Sandoval says that the band’s new album is mixed, mastered, and ready to go. When asked in a recent interview on whether it will sound like their ‘old school’ sound, Sandoval said that it is more rocking than their last album, but it’s definitely them being themselves representing “a whole new era.”