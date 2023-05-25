05/25/23 Halestorm…. Testament…. Tina Turner….

Halestorm has teamed up with country singer Ashley McBryde for a different take on the band’s song “Terrible Things” which was originally featured on the 2022 album “Back From The Dead”. According to Lzzy Hale, she wanted the baddest woman in Nashville to bring out the true message and emotion in the song.

Testament guitarist, Alex Scholnick recently revealed that he will have to bow out on the band’s upcoming European tour so he can tend to his ailing mother. He wrote to his fans that luckily he was doing a gig, not too far from where his mother lived, when he got word that she was in the emergency room, and shot straight over to be by her side. Ex Machine Head and current Vio-Lence guitarist will be filling in.

And finally, Tina Turner, who was labeled the “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll” passed away peacefully yesterday at her home in Switzerland due to an ongoing illness she had been battling. She was 83.