5:01 Club Party – Station 51 Truck Company Bar and Grill

That’s right the party is back on!

Coach’s Bar and Grill in Chicago had to cancel due to staffing issues.

Station 51 Truck Company Bar and Grill picked up the ball and we’re running with it!

Join JP and Stino in downtown Antioch for the 5:01 Club Party at Station 51 Truck Company Bar and Grill!

There will be delicious food and tasty drink specials!

You could win WIIL Rock swag and other fabulous prizes!

Qualify for a chance to win your way into the CFG going to the Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana, Dominican Republic.

You could also win tickets to:

Bring Me The Horizon at Wintrust Arena on Friday October 14th

In This Moment at Radius Chicago on Friday October 21st

Smashing Pumpkins with Janes Addiction at United Center on Saturday November 5th