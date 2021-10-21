      Weather Alert

50,000 WATTS of S*** Talking Your Friends!!!!

Oct 20, 2021 @ 7:42pm

Step 1 – Post all over your social media that you are going to be on the 95 WIIL ROCK Morning Show with Tom & Stino on Thursday morning.  Be sure to even tell them what time to listen… don’t tell them why you are going to be on.

Step 2 – At that time on Thursday morning call Tom & Stino for Open Phone Thursday… When We Answer You Are On The Air!  Call 800-223-9510.  50,000 Watts Of Whatever You Want To Say… … … including (but not limited to) S*** talking your friends!

Step 3 – Bask in the glory!!!

Can’t Call???  Text Us At 68255 And Make STUDIO The First Word Of Your Message!

