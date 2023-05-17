5/17/23 Corey Taylor…. Marilyn Manson…. Riot Fest….

Corey Taylor, who just dropped a new single titled “Beyond”, from his upcoming 2nd solo effort, CMF2, has now booked a late summer/early fall tour to go along with it. A couple dates in the WIIL Rock listening area are a stop in Milwaukee at The Rave/Eagles Ballroom on August 30th and then the next night, August 31st, hitting the the Riviera Theatre in Chicago.

Marilyn Manson appears to be teasing the release of some new music according to a new Instagram post. The post shows a photo of Manson sitting in a dark room holding a microphone, with some sot of creepy face in the background. Along with that there is a caption that says, “I’ve got something for you to hear.”

And finally, the lineup for Chicago’s Riot Fest has arrived! The festival will take over Chicago’s Douglass Park the weekend of September 15th – 17th and features close to one-hundred artists. Some of the bands to take note of this year are Foo Fighters, AFI, Mr. Bungle, Turnstile, Queens of the Stone Age, and The Cure.