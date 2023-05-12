5/12/23 Exodus…. W.A.S.P. …. Queens Of The Stone Age….

Exodus and past Slayer guitarist Gary Holt has started a GoFundMe for his brother , who was recently involved in a horrible accident while visiting Rome. According to Holt, his brother was hit by a taxi on his first day of vacation and ended up breaking his femur. They are still waiting for a surgery date and need help covering the expenses.

W.A.S.P. have been on a world tour celebrating the bands 40th Anniversary and front man Blackie Lawless revealed that he has been performing with a herniated disc in his lower back. With only five shows to go in Europe, the 66 year old has decided to play the shows seated in a chair that will be built into his custom mic stand, which he has nicknamed “Elvis.”

And finally, Queens of the Stone Age are back at it after five years with a new album set to be released on June 16th titled ‘In Times New Roman.’ To mark the news they have shared a new single called ‘Emotion Sickness.’