It’s been two months since iconic English guitarist Jeff Beck died at the age of 78. Now, Beck’s widow – Sandra Beck – and fellow six-string legend Eric Clapton have announced two upcoming tribute concerts that will feature appearances from many revered artists. Per Guitar World, the pair of performances will take place on May 22 and 23 at London’s esteemed Royal Albert Hall. As of now, the line-up will include Rod Stewart, Johnny Depp, and Billy Gibbons from ZZ top just to name a few. ,

Wolfgang Van Halen, son of the late guitarist Eddie Van Halen, confirmed that he is “almost finished” recording the second MAMMOTH WVH album. The effort will be the follow-up to “Mammoth WVH”, which arrived in June 2021, some five years after the now-31-year-old musician began piecing together ideas for his solo career. On the topic of what fans can expect from the second MAMMOTH WVH album, Wolfgang said: “It will always sound a bit similar, I guess, because the same dude is writing it. But I think on this current material, you can hear me challenging myself a bit more. I’ve gotten more confident and I know what the project is now, rather than trying to figure out what it was from the start, like on the first one.

Five Finger Death Punch singer Ivan Moody is celebrating five years of sobriety on Instagram, sharing a throwback video to the first anniversary of his committed lifestyle. Moody’s recovery is one he’s been very open about, having enduring life-threatening health emergencies amid his past problematic drinking. It strained relationships, as he’s admitted, but also presented him with an opportunity for redemption and to be an inspiration for others confronting addiction.