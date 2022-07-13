Rock Report 7/13/22

Rage Against the Machine lead vocalist Zack de la Rocha injured his leg onstage during the rap-rock band’s second night of their 2022 “Public Service Announcement” reunion tour in Chicago on Monday
Following the injury, the singer was helped off stage by crew members. He returned shortly after to perform the rest of the set seated on a stage monitor, apparently unable to put weight on the leg.
Nita Strauss has announced that her upcoming solo tour dates have been canceled and that she will not be joining Alice Cooper’s band when the shock rocker hits the road later this year. Strauss was set to perform a handful of shows and festival appearances with her solo band throughout the summer and early fall, and then head out on tour with Cooper in September. In a post on social media, she confirmed that she’s en route to “the next adventure,” so we should know more details soon.
Actor and musician Jack Black let slip on the latest episode of the SmartLess podcast that a new Tenacious D “concept album” is on the way. Talk about exciting news for D fans. Tenacious D are the comedy rock duo of Black and fellow rocker-actor Kyle Gass. They starred in 2006’s Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny after first finding onscreen notoriety with their late-’90s HBO show. They last released the studio album Post-Apocalypto in 2018. And despite their contributions to several projects since, a new Tenacious D album in 2022 feels about right.