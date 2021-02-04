4:20 Hot Of The Day – Core – Save Me
For your consideration for the 4:20 Hit of the Day today is Core from Austin Texas with their new release Save Me.
What do you think?
Puff or Pass?
A little about the band:
CORE is an active rock band based in Austin, Texas whose music contains proud elements of harder active rock, modern post-grunge, and killer alt-rock with classic rock overtones from legendary influences. The new album “WHAT I AM” carves out each song with lyrics composed of real-life-events that reach deep inside the minds and hearts of rock fans and radio listeners. From harder songs, to breathtaking new-rock ballads, the young guys in this quartet lay out very catchy choruses while offering up relatable blunt-honest lyrics that combine with powerful guitar riffs listeners can feel. CORE stands out commercially with a familiar style that some radio programmers are calling “Refreshing” and “Needed” giving us the big artist GNR feel of 2017. This helped land CORE their first national debut record deal with Los Angeles based Silverstone Records USA. CORE is positioned to give their fans, concert goers, and radio listeners exactly what they want, above the rim production on this album, rock sounds you recognize, and powerful live performances.
CORE is:
Chris Iorio: Lead Guitar, Main Back Up Vocals
Courtlyn James (CJ) Bills: Lead Vocals, Rhythm Guitar
Jarrett Smith: Bass, Backing Vocals
Brandon Lemond: Drums, Backing Vocals