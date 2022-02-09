4:20 Homegrown Hit of the Day – Upon Wings -Scars

The 4:20 Homegrown Hit of the Day comes to us from across the pond.
Ok, across the lake.
Lake Michigan that is.
Upon Wings is a band based in Detroit Michigan.
Upon Wings and their vocalist Anne Autumn Erickson dropped this song, Scars a couple of days ago.
The song also features beats from Slaves on Dope guitarist Kevin Jardine.
What do you think?
Puff or Pass?
The votes were tabulated and with 81% of the vote, the passes have it.
We didn’t hear Scars for a second time.
The general consensus was Upon Wings wasn’t a WIIL Rock sound.
Give it a listen and let us know what you think.