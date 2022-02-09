      Weather Alert

4:20 Homegrown Hit of the Day – Upon Wings -Scars

Feb 9, 2022 @ 3:36pm

The 4:20 Homegrown Hit of the Day comes to us from across the pond.

Ok, across the lake.

Lake Michigan that is.

Upon Wings is a band based in Detroit Michigan.

Upon Wings and their vocalist Anne Autumn Erickson dropped this song, Scars a couple of days ago.

The song also features beats from Slaves on Dope guitarist Kevin Jardine.

What do you think?

Puff or Pass?

The votes were tabulated and with 81% of the vote, the passes have it.

We didn’t hear Scars for a second time.

The general consensus was Upon Wings wasn’t a WIIL Rock sound.

Give it a listen and let us know what you think.

