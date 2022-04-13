      Weather Alert

4:20 Homegrown Hit of the Day – The Lunatic’s Fringe – Let the Fringe Begin

Apr 13, 2022 @ 3:00pm
The 4:20 Homegrown Hit of the Day is Let the Fringe Begin from The Lunatic’s Fringe.
This song appears on their forthcoming new album Resurgence, which is due out this summer.
If you like what you hear see The Lunatic’s Fringe live Friday April 22nd at Brauer House in Lombard.
It was close at 53% but it was a PUFF!
