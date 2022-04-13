Weather Alert
Go
Roadtrips
Concerts
Hometown Update
Ride Report
95 WIIL Rock Facebook Riders Group
The Off-Road Report
95 WIIL Rock Facebook Jeep Group
Watch
#Studioeast
#TomTube
This One Time on Band Cam
Jox!
95 WIIL Rock Morning Show
Tom Kief
Stino
John Perry
Don Wilson
Wayne
C.J.
95 WIIL Rock Morning Show Weekend Rewind
Jen Marr
Ed Hammer
J.R. Straus
Hard Drive with Lou Brutus
Full Metal Jackie with Jackie Kajzer
Win Stuff
FDOTD
Wet Nose Wednesday
Tens of Listeners
WIIL Rock Shop
StudioEast A-Z
Contact Us
What to you hide/stash?
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Soundcloud
YouTube
Snapchat
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
Now Playing
Listen Live
Playlist
Don Wilson
Featured
4:20 Homegrown Hit of the Day – The Lunatic’s Fringe – Let the Fringe Begin
Apr 13, 2022 @ 3:00pm
The 4:20 Homegrown Hit of the Day is Let the Fringe Begin from
The Lunatic’s Fringe
.
This song appears on their forthcoming new album Resurgence, which is due out this summer.
If you like what you hear see The Lunatic’s Fringe live Friday April 22nd at
Brauer House
in Lombard.
It was close at 53% but it was a PUFF!
Recent Posts
4:20 Homegrown Hit of the Day – The Lunatic’s Fringe – Let the Fringe Begin
10 hours ago
MLB The Show 22 out NOW!
15 hours ago
Rock Report 4/13/22
19 hours ago
Go
Roadtrips
Concerts
Hometown Update
Ride Report
95 WIIL Rock Facebook Riders Group
The Off-Road Report
95 WIIL Rock Facebook Jeep Group
Watch
#Studioeast
#TomTube
This One Time on Band Cam
Jox!
95 WIIL Rock Morning Show
Tom Kief
Stino
John Perry
Don Wilson
Wayne
C.J.
95 WIIL Rock Morning Show Weekend Rewind
Jen Marr
Ed Hammer
J.R. Straus
Hard Drive with Lou Brutus
Full Metal Jackie with Jackie Kajzer
Win Stuff
FDOTD
Wet Nose Wednesday
Tens of Listeners
WIIL Rock Shop
StudioEast A-Z
Contact Us
What to you hide/stash?
Playlist
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On