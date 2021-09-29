      Weather Alert

4:20 Homegrown Hit of the Day – SUNVOLUME – Fever in the Funkhouse

Sep 29, 2021 @ 3:00pm

The 4:20 Homegrown Hit of the Day comes from SUNVOLUME and is called Fever in the Funkhouse.

SUNVOLUME is a power trio from Chicago, Illinois. Formed in 2020 by Justin Sanetra (Guitar/Vocals), Jimmy Russell (Bass), and Brett Sassetti (Drums) the band draws from a wide array of influences. Mixing elements of Hip-Hop, Hard Rock, Electronica, & Psychedelia their gritty & grunge-y riffs conjure up an explosive sound ready to bring Rock & Roll into the future. Traditionally untraditional, a new generation of rock is here. 
 
While living in a motel in Las Vegas, Justin Sanetra (Guitar/Vocals) and Jimmy Russell (Bass) teamed up with award-winning producer Kane Churko (Ozzy Osbourne, Rob Zombie) and Tristan Hardin (Disturbed, Corey Taylor) to record 5 singles and a cover of Somebody To Love by Jefferson Airplane at The Hideout Recording Studios. This will be the first release of a series of singles from these sessions.
What say you?
Puff or Pass?
Recent Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On