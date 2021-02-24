4:20 Homegrown Hit of the Day – Skyrat – Step Back
Today for your consideration of the 4:20 Homegrown Hit of the Day it’s Skyrat and their song Step Back!
Skyrat is a group of 4 friends from Racine Wisconsin that love music and started jamming about 2 years ago.
Skyrat is:
Lucas on guitar and vocals
Jon on guitar and vocals
Zach on bass and back up vocals
and Aaron on drums
They released an album with 10 songs last year that was recorded in one of the band mates basement.
Skyrat was able to get out and play a few shows last summer. This year they are gearing up to play George’s Tavern on April 24th.
What do you say?
Puff or Pass?