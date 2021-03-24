      Breaking News
4:20 Homegrown Hit of the Day – Hairbangers Ball – All Aboard The Bang Train

Mar 24, 2021 @ 3:00pm

Today for your consideration for the 4:20 Homegrown Hit of the Day is Hairbangers Ball – All Aboard the Bang Train

Hairbangers Ball is usually an 80’s hair metal cover band.

All Aboard the Bang Train is their first foray into original material.

They will be playing Impact Fuel Room this Friday night.

What say you?

Puff or Pass?

Hairbangers Ball is:


  • MICK JÄGER

    Vocals, Guitars

  • POLLY PANTZ

    Vocals, Keys

  • ROD VIPER

    Bass, Vocals
  • Member Photo Coming Soon

    JACK CHARLOTTE

    Drums
  • Member Photo Coming Soon

    DARRELL DIAMOND

    Guitars, Vocals

  • CLARE CRUSH

    Vocals, Keys
