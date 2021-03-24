4:20 Homegrown Hit of the Day – Hairbangers Ball – All Aboard The Bang Train
Today for your consideration for the 4:20 Homegrown Hit of the Day is Hairbangers Ball – All Aboard the Bang Train
Hairbangers Ball is usually an 80’s hair metal cover band.
All Aboard the Bang Train is their first foray into original material.
They will be playing Impact Fuel Room this Friday night.
What say you?
Puff or Pass?
Hairbangers Ball is:
MICK JÄGER
Vocals, Guitars
POLLY PANTZ
Vocals, Keys
ROD VIPER
Bass, Vocals
JACK CHARLOTTE
Drums
DARRELL DIAMOND
Guitars, Vocals
CLARE CRUSH
Vocals, Keys