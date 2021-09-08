4:20 Homegrown Hit of the Day – 18 Speed Tranny – Good to Know

Today the 4:20 Homegrown Hit of the Day comes from 18 Speed Tranny.
The name of the song is Good to Know and 47% of you Puffed it…so we did not play it again.
18 Speed Tranny is a power trio located in the Chicagoland area that rehearses in Volo.
Some years ago, they were doing pretty well locally, and had a little bit of a history with Tom Kief and the morning show. 18 Speed Tranny participated in Bandemonium and even performed live on the morning show once.
Then they changed their name from 18 Speed Tranny to Analog Machine, and released a full length CD.
After that life got in the way, and they went on hiatus for many years.
18 Speed Tranny recently got back together, and decided there was still some life in the band.
18 Speed Tranny is:
Tom Crone – Drums.
Krys Wojtyla – Bass.
And Ken Harlev – Guitars/Vocals.