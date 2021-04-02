4:20 Hit of the Day – The Relentless – Disarm
Today for your consideration for the 4:20 Hit of the Day is The Relentless – Disarm
If you haven’t been watching the new show Paradise City then The Relentless is new to you.
In the case of this Smashing Pumpkins cover:
Voiced by Remington Leith of Palaye Royale,
The Relentless are made up of fictional characters Johnny Faust (played by Black Veil Brides’ Andy Biersack), Leo Donovan (Asking Alexandria’s Ben Bruce), Lily Mayflower (Bella Thorne), Vic Lakota (Booboo Stewart) and Dylan James (Asking Alexandria’s James Cassells)
What say you?
Puff or Pass?