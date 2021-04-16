Rock Report 4/16/2021

Greta Van Fleets new album The Battle at Gardens Gate drops today. To build up for the release GVF performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live this past Wednesday. If you missed the performance you can see it on YouTube now. —MORE TO THE STORY— —PERORMANCE—
After all the lawsuits and the departure of front man Burton Bell, Fear Factory finally has their 10th studio album set to release. The album is called Aggression Continuum and is due out June 18th and will be the last album with Bell’s vocals as they were tracked years ago. They release the first single from the album today called Disruptor and you can find it via digital outlets. —SOURCE MATERIAL—
Korn’s third album Follow the Leader was the album that blew the band up in 1998. A book called Korn: Follow the Leader will be released on July 9th. The book, penned by author Laura Shenton takes an in depth look of how the album came to be and it’s lasting impact on the legacy of Korn. —BOOK DETAILS—
The Rock Report is sponsored by:
Windy City Rooter
AND
Hagen Homes