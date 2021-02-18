Rock Report 2/18/2021

Before Ronnie James Dio passed away in 2010 he was working on his autobiography. Now, all these years later the book titled Rainbow in the Dark will finally see the light of day. It was finished by Dio’s longtime frined and music writer Mick Wall. The book will be available on July 27th. —BOOK DETAILS— —PRE-ORDER RAINBOW IN THE DARK—
Motorhead announced that a live album and concert film from their 2012 performance in Berlin will be coming out April 23rd. Both the album and film will be called Louder Than Noise…Live in Berlin. You can get a taste of the performance on YouTube now with Motorheads Louder than Noise rendition of Over the Top. —MORE DETAILS— —OVER THE TOP 2012—
Vicky Cornell is suing the remaining members of Soundgarden again claiming that the band have undervalued Chris’ share of the band. Allegedly the band offered Cornell three hundred thousand dollars to buy her out but had received an offer from an outside investor for sixteen million dollars for the Soundgarden master recordings. So, Cornell is suing them to get a judge to put a value on the bands assets. Vicky Cornell and the remaining members of Soundgarden have been engaged in multiple legal battles since Chris Cornells’ passing in 2017. —MORE TO THE STORY—
