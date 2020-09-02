Rock Report 9/2/2020

The surviving members of Beastie Boys, Mike D and Ad Rock have been busy this year, even with a pandemic on. They had a documentary released earlier this year telling the story of the Beastie Boys and their friendship over the years. Now they will be making an appearance on the new Public Enemy album What You Gonna Do When the Grid Goes Down? due out later this month. —FULL STORY—
Lamb of God has a new single out on the Bill and Ted 3 soundtrack called The Death of Us and they are following that up with a pair of live stream shows. The first is September 18th and will be the live debut of songs from their new album that dropped in June. The second live stream show will be September 25th and will find the band performing their 2004 album Ashes of the Wake in its entirety. —FULL STORY— —LIVE STREAM TICKETS—
The 30th anniversary of the original Woodstock that happened in 1999 was supposed to be a great tribute to the original with performances from Metallica, Red Hot Chili Peppers and more. However, the event is more known for the violence, allegations of sexual assaults and chaos. The ill-fated event is now going to get a Netflix docu-series treatment looking behind the scenes and at the event as a whole. The project is in development now. —SOURCE STORY—
The Rock Report is sponsored by:
Windy City Rooter
AND
Hagen Homes