3/21/23 Offspring…Gene Simmons…Chris Jericho

The Offspring have announced that they will be kicking off a tour in 2023 with special guests Sum 41 and Simple plan. The 24 city tour will kick off on August 1st in Auburn, Washington, with a stop at ‘Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre’ in Tinley Park on Saturday, August 26th.

Gene Simmons is offering American fans the time of a lifetime. After Kiss’s final two shows ever on December 1st and 2nd at Madison Square Garden in New York, Gene will be hanging out in the Big Apple afterwards on the 4th, 5th, and 6th. For $6,000 you and a guest can hang out with Gene for the day at Electric Lady Studios and record some music with him. He says that there will also be food, plenty of fun, and that you will get stuff from his private collection.

Fozzy’s Chris Jericho’s was honored by the mayor of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada with a street named after him. He was also presented with the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal by the Manitoba premier. The mayor held a news conference on Wednesday March 15th, saying that, “In recognition of Chris’s accomplishments and for his consistent, constant, years of efforts of being a great ambassador for the City of Winnipeg, the Wordsworth Way between Browning Boulevard and Westwood Drive will receive an honorary street naming as Chris Jericho Way.”