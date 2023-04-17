It’s the 2nd Annual 4/20 Fest at Teddy O’Brian’s in HIGHwood!

Join the WIIL ROCK Morning Show’s Tom & John “Bangin’ Betty” Perry broadcasting LIVE starting at 4pm on 4/20.

They’ll have your chance to score ticket to:

Slightly Stoopid and Sublime with Rome at Huntington Bank Pavilion on Northerly Island on Friday July 28th

OR

Mudvayne with Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint and Butcher Babies at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Saturday August 5th

Then make sure you stick around for Unity the Band performing LIVE at 7pm!

Plus a LIVE 420 Themed Karaoke DJ Party starting at 10pm!

There will be vendors, food & drink specials, raffles and more throughout the day and night!